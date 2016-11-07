Teenage Tory Oosterhoff lays down marker at all-candidates debate

A teenage Tory touted his social conservative credentials at an all-candidates’ debate Monday night, saying he hopes Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown will allow him to vote with his conscience.

“I am 100-per-cent pro-life,” 19-year-old Sam Oosterhoff told a standing-room-only ‎meeting at Twenty Valley Golf and Country Club with six others vying to represent Niagara West-Glanbrook in the Nov. 17 byelection.

“I’m very proud of the PC Party having a long-standing tradition of allowing open votes on matters of deeply held conscience,” Oosterhoff added in response to a question from the crowd, asking candidates how they would vote if they were opposed to a motion or a piece of legislation.

Oosterhoff, nominated with support from the religious right as the party’s candidate to replace former MPP and party leader Tim Hudak, said he would listen to the opinions of his constituents on issues at Queen’s Park.

He also spoke out about Premier Kathleen Wynne’s sex-education curriculum, which Brown now says his party supports, saying the government did not consult with enough parents.

Liberal candidate Vicky Ringuette, a family lawyer, took issue with that, saying more than 4,000 parents were consulted, along with school boards and other groups.

“Look at the facts,” she told Oosterhoff, after taking some earlier shots at him.

Leading off the debate, Ringuette said she has “the experience and the skills to fight for our community.”

Fielding a question about skyrocketing hydro rates, she quipped: “I do pay a hydro bill,” a reference to the fact Oosterhoff, who was home-schooled and briefly worked as an aide on Parliament Hill, lives with his parents.

New Democrat candidate Mike Thomas, a retired police officer, said he has found hydro rates are “the No. 1 issue” as he goes door-to-door canvassing for votes in the riding, which many consider a safe seat for the Tories. Oosterhoff stunned his party last month after beating out the PC Party president and a vice-president to win the nomination with support from the religious right — a vote widely seen as a blow to Brown.

The victory came weeks after Brown denounced social conservatives in the wake of his sex-education flip-flop during the summer’s Scarborough-Rouge River byelection.

Brown reneged on a pledge — made in 13,000 letters in English and Chinese over his signature — to “scrap” the sex-ed curriculum if he becomes premier in 2018.

Given Oosterhoff’s self-described “pro-family” beliefs against abortion and sex education, Brown’s office has been shielding him from Queen’s Park media.

While Brown has three times promised Torstar News he would arrange for Oosterhoff to be interviewed, the Tory leader’s office has ignored more than a dozen emails requesting one.