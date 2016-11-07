Mother Nature's daughters: Toronto scientist headed for Antartica on unique mission

Female scientists from around the world are headed to Antarctica next month to strategize about saving the planet, and one of them is from Toronto.

Carol Devine of Roncesvalles will join 77 other leaders in science on a 20-day expedition to the Earth’s southernmost continent. Working under the tagline “Mother Nature Needs her Daughter,” they’ll hone leadership and scientific skills on how to combat climate change and ensure sustainability.

It’s part of the Homeward Bound Project, a worldwide initiative with a goal of promoting the impact of women in science. This year marks the beginning of a 10-year program to build a 1,000-strong global coalition of women in science.

“Women are so underrepresented in so many parts of scientific research, it’s very unfortunate,” said Devine, whose background in health and social science has led her to humanitarian work and sparked her environmental interest.

She has previously led and participated in cleanup efforts in Antarctica and the Arctic Circle, collecting debris to help promote better ecological practices.

During this expedition, the group will study Earth systems, biology and climate issues.

The initiative comes at a time when scientists are warning of deteriorating climate conditions. Temperatures have been rising at a “worrying rate” in different parts of the world, affecting livestock, agriculture and water levels, said Devine.

“We are in big trouble. No one likes bad news, but it’s not looking good for the future of our planet,” she said, noting some islands in the Pacific Ocean may start relocating their populations.

Even Antarctica, which houses one of the world’s largest sheets of ice, has started melting, she said.