Toronto offered 'moment of inspiration' as city is asked to host Walk for Reconciliation

Indigenous groups in Canada are pushing for Toronto to host next year’s Walk for Reconciliation.

The annual event brings together thousands of indigenous people and Canadians from all cultural backgrounds to share stories and discuss the legacy of the country’s residential school system.

Organizers say Toronto’s growing diversity and multicultural makeup makes it an ideal place to host the event.

“We think there is some readiness in the city,” said Karen Joseph, Reconciliation Canada’s chief executive officer.

Last week, Joseph made a plea to Toronto’s Aboriginal Affairs Committee to ask council for permission and support in hosting the event, scheduled to take place next September.

The walk was previously held in Ottawa and Vancouver.

Hosting the event in Toronto would serve as a “moment of inspiration” for the city’s urban aboriginal population, Joseph said.

“This event allows us to envision a future together that’s based on common respect and dignity,” she said.

The city is already discussing the possibility of raising Aboriginal flags at City Hall in an effort to recognize the history of First Nations people in the area.

Coun. Mike Layton, who chairs the Aboriginal Affairs Committee, said hosting the event would be a show of solidarity as Toronto continues to work on its Aboriginal employment strategy, as well the training city staff about indigenous history.