George W., Barbara Bush make a statement with their ballots

George W. Bush didn’t beat around the bush when it came to his voting record Tuesday.

As the polls closed, the former Republican president confirmed he declined to vote for Donald Trump, instead leaving his presidential ballot blank.

Spokesman Freddy Ford told the media that Bush, who served as president from 2001 to 2009, voted “none of the above” for president but supported Republican candidates in congressional and local races.

The rebuke was not unexpected. Bush’s father, former president George H.W. Bush, was quoted as saying he would vote for Hillary Clinton, and no member of the Bush family endorsed or supported Trump.

Former first lady Laura Bush actually criticized Trump in February, calling his derogatory comments about FOX News host Megyn Kelly “unbelievable.”