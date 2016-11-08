Councillors want lower speed limits pushed east along the Danforth

A proposal to lower speed limits along the Danforth is just the first step towards making the east-end street safer for pedestrians and cyclists, say two local councillors.

Couns. Janet Davis and Mary-Margaret McMahon will be putting forward a motion to the Toronto East York Community Council next week, asking for the speed limit to be lowered from 50 km/h to 40 km/h between Dawes Road and Victoria Park.

“The city’s road safety plan included recommendations to reduce the speed limit to 40 km/h between the Don Valley Parkway and Dawes, but it didn’t make sense for me to stop it there,” Davis said. “The section of the Danforth between Dawes and Victoria Park is very busy. It has a lot of pedestrian and retail activity.”

As of Monday, 38 pedestrians and one cyclist have been killed on Toronto streets this year. Even with seven weeks remaining, 2016 is already the worst year for road fatalities since 2003.

None of those crashes have happened on the Danforth. However, as a cyclist, Davis said she’s experienced “aggressive” and “risky” driving along the street firsthand.

She’s hopeful lower speeds, combined with the potential addition of bike lanes will help solve the problem.

“The Danforth is going to be looked at with a complete streets approach,” she said. “I’m not a traffic engineer, but I know there are design features we should be examining to make the Danforth safer for all road users.

“Reducing the speed is just one of them.”

Nancy Smith Lea, director of the Toronto Centre for Active Transportation, called Davis and McMahon’s proposal “a good first step,” but said the city needs to reduce speeds even further.

Data from Toronto Public Health shows that between 2009 and 2013, there were zero fatal pedestrian collisions on roads where the posted speed limit was 30 km/h.

“The high speed of motor vehicles on Toronto’s arterial streets is deadly for pedestrians and cyclists. To actually achieve zero fatalities we need to implement a city-wide 30 km/h speed limit policy,” Smith Lea said.

Pedestrian collisions continue

In addition to a 95-year-old woman killed Sunday in Etobicoke, at least two other pedestrians have received life-threatening injuries after being hit by drivers this week. According to police, a 71-year-old man was hit while crossing Markham Road near Milner Avenue Sunday afternoon, and a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after being hit by a driver who jumped the sidewalk Monday morning in the Summerhill area.