News / Toronto

Ontario man accused of importing fentanyl from China

RCMP say Canada Border Service Agency officers in Vancouver intercepted a package from China containing 10 grams of furanyl-fentanyl.

The RCMP say a 28-year-old man from London, Ont. has been charged with importing fentanyl from China.

File photo

The RCMP say a 28-year-old man from London, Ont. has been charged with importing fentanyl from China.

LONDON, Ont. - A 28-year-old Ontario man is facing drug charges after allegedly importing a fentanyl product into Canada.

The RCMP say Canada Border Service Agency Officers in Vancouver intercepted a package on Oct. 24 from China that was destined for London, Ont.

They say officers examined a parcel weighing more than 30 grams that was declared as “plastic bags,” but an x-ray image indicated it contained suspected powder.

The RCMP say the parcel allegedly contained 10 grams of furanyl-fentanyl.

The CBSA alerted the RCMP and a search warrant was then carried out at a home in London.

Justin Donald Brown has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and importing a controlled substance.

The investigation involved officers from the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and London police.

“The production of fentanyl-laced drugs in clandestine labs can lead to fatal concentrations of illicit substances,” said Insp. Joe Czenze, the officer in charge of the London RCMP detachment. “This is an excellent example of several law enforcement agencies working together to prevent the importation and trafficking of a dangerous substance.”

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Toronto Views

More...