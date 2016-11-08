Ontario man accused of importing fentanyl from China

LONDON, Ont. - A 28-year-old Ontario man is facing drug charges after allegedly importing a fentanyl product into Canada.

The RCMP say Canada Border Service Agency Officers in Vancouver intercepted a package on Oct. 24 from China that was destined for London, Ont.

They say officers examined a parcel weighing more than 30 grams that was declared as “plastic bags,” but an x-ray image indicated it contained suspected powder.

The RCMP say the parcel allegedly contained 10 grams of furanyl-fentanyl.

The CBSA alerted the RCMP and a search warrant was then carried out at a home in London.

Justin Donald Brown has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and importing a controlled substance.

The investigation involved officers from the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and London police.