Carleton journalism class heads to upstate NY to report on election

Ruth Tecle expected crowds of people heading to and from polling stations in upstate New York Tuesday.

Instead, when she and her Carleton journalism classmates rolled into Ogdensburg, N.Y. as part of a reporting assignment, the Scarborough native was struck by the absence of an election atmosphere.

“It doesn’t look like it’s election day outside,” she said, noting there were more American flags – and even some Canadian ones – than candidate signs on local lawns.

“I think it says something about the current political climate. People here are not feeling strongly about either party,” she said.

Ogdensburg sits about one hour south of the Canadian border. After chatting with locals in the rural town, Tecle said many residents were nonplussed by the political process.

Tecle’s journalism professor, Allan Thompson, witnessed U.S. election fever firsthand this summer when he attended a Donald Trump rally in Phoenix. Afterwards, he decided to schedule a south of the border field trip for his class to cover E-Day.

Tecle and her classmates were tasked with interviewing locals about the election and filing a news story about the mood in the small town.

By Tuesday afternoon, Tecle had encountered Ogdensburg residents who, even at the 11th hour, were still unsure who to vote for. Neither candidate campaigned in the area, and many voters were simply casting ballots for congress, she said.

Tecle said one man told her the vote “doesn’t matter” because “one president cannot bring any change.”

Others were unenthused about voting because they felt the outcome was determined by more populous cities like New York City.

Overall, Tecle said the experience gave her a greater appreciation of Canadians’ participation in politics at all levels, from municipal to federal.