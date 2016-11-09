Invictus Games organizers want remembrance to extend year ’round

“What we are really delivering is therapy that we hope will help these men and women in other aspects of their lives long after the games have come and gone.”

For Joe Guindon, the Invictus Games in Florida last year managed to do that.

Guindon served as a Canadian military policeman and soldier. While with the army, he suffered from herniated and degenerative disks and he has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress injury.

He said those injuries left him uninspired and angry. He says, while some people tend to turn to substances or booze as a coping mechanism, he just sat, stuck, watching Netflix.

Worried about how long the people close to him, his partner and two sons, would stick around, he says needed something to get him up and motivated again.

When he competed in archery at Invictus in 2016, the event was the kickstart he needed to get his life back on track.

“I’ve now gotten back to being the Joe I was — I’m not the complete Joe I was — but I’m getting back to it,” he said. “I have feelings other than being numb or mad, times when I’m clearly happy or times when I cry because of sad news, which is something I couldn’t do before.”

He hopes to compete in the games again this year, and is happy they are happening here in Canada.

“The [Games] are a tool to help people transition from military life to civilian life,” he said. “I discovered that I’m not destroyed. There is still more to me, to do in this life.”

He says since the competition last year, he’s been much more active and his relationship with his family has improved.

Kari Pries’ husband Simon Mailloux was deployed to Afghanistan almost a decade ago. He’s team captain for Canada at Invictus this year.

Pries said that while the soldiers are the ones who raise their hands to volunteer, their families are also very much involved in their service.

“[Families] also feel the impact. They didn’t enlist, but they are involved nonetheless,” she said, mentioning that it’s important to realize that not all military families are the same, and the they all have their own, unique lives, independent of service.

Steve Daniel, spent more than 10 years with the Canadian Forces, completing four tours of duty. He was in a parachute accident at a base in the Trenton, which left him paraplegic.

He didn’t have to go though the experience alone. His wife, Danielle Daniel, was there to support him, and also share the challenges he faced.

“It’s not just the solider that serves; it’s actually the whole family. We are all affected and we all sacrifice,” Danielle said. “When there is an injury we all feel it, we are all traumatized and we all have to deal, and grieve through the losses.”

She has written a book about her family’s experience with a loved one in the military, something she said she couldn’t find enough writing about when she was looking herself.

She thinks Canadians need to be more aware of the impact the military has not just on soldiers, but on their families, too: “We are very much affected by loving someone in uniform.”

Daniel thinks it’s important to understand, not only the physical toll service can take, but the mental health challenges it can cause as well. Providing mental health support is an area where she thinks the Canadian military still can do much to improve.

The Invictus Games aims to help with this, using athletics to “inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country.”