More than 5,000 students in GTA still affected by school bus delays

Three months into the school year, a bus driver shortage that caused bedlam in September and left children late or stranded across the GTA is still affecting as many as 5,000 students, according to Ministry of Education statistics.

Weekly data requested by the ministry earlier this fall in order to keep an eye on the situation show there are pockets of Toronto, Peel, Halton and Hamilton where school buses remain subject to delays and route changes.

The most recent data from Nov. 1 shows 5,006 students and 183 routes in those areas affected by the driver shortage. Those students may have had to wait for buses, experienced longer than usual trips, used alternate transportation and in many cases were transported by a driver doing multiple routes to help address the shortage.

At that time, 43 routes still didn’t have designated drivers, meaning other drivers were often doubling or tripling their usual duties to get students back and forth to school.

“The ministry has been closely monitoring the driver shortage in the GTA,” said spokesperson Heather Irwin. The consortia of bus companies operating in each of the affected regions were asked to provide weekly data “so that we could understand the magnitude of the problem and monitor their progress in addressing this issue,” she said.