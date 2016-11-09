More than 5,000 students in GTA still affected by school bus delays
Driver shortage that caused chaos in September continues to make kids late for school and arriving home
Three months into the school year, a bus driver shortage that caused bedlam in September and left children late or stranded across the GTA is still affecting as many as 5,000 students, according to Ministry of Education statistics.
Weekly data requested by the ministry earlier this fall in order to keep an eye on the situation show there are pockets of Toronto, Peel, Halton and Hamilton where school buses remain subject to delays and route changes.
The most recent data from Nov. 1 shows 5,006 students and 183 routes in those areas affected by the driver shortage. Those students may have had to wait for buses, experienced longer than usual trips, used alternate transportation and in many cases were transported by a driver doing multiple routes to help address the shortage.
At that time, 43 routes still didn’t have designated drivers, meaning other drivers were often doubling or tripling their usual duties to get students back and forth to school.
“The ministry has been closely monitoring the driver shortage in the GTA,” said spokesperson Heather Irwin. The consortia of bus companies operating in each of the affected regions were asked to provide weekly data “so that we could understand the magnitude of the problem and monitor their progress in addressing this issue,” she said.
The weekly statistics show bus services are improving as more drivers are trained and hired. On Oct. 11, for example, a total of 7,666 students and 269 routes were affected by the shortage, and 72 routes were without designated drivers.
Bus interruptions caused such disruptive and prolonged problems this fall — with some bus companies flying in drivers from Alberta and even hiring limousine services to get kids to school — that the Ontario Ombudsman launched a formal investigation into the boards’ handling of transportation.
A spokesperson for the ombudsman said Wednesday the office continues to get complaints, with more than 100 received to date.
On Wednesday, scores of bus delays continued to be reported. The Toronto Student Transportation Group, the consortium of seven bus operators that serves the Toronto public and Catholic boards, reported 57 morning delays of up to 60 minutes, with more than half attributed to no driver coverage.
In Peel, 77 morning delays were posted on the Student Transportation of Peel Region website.
Retaining school bus drivers has been a major challenge for groups like the Toronto consortium, where only 30 per cent of drivers who complete training end up taking a job.
Drivers work split shifts and earn the equivalent of about $12 to $16 an hour. They are typically not compensated for time spent servicing their vehicles or driving to and from routes, and say wages do not recognize the responsibility of the job.
Last week, boards in Toronto and York Region narrowly averted a strike by 320 drivers that would have sent 18,500 students scrambling to make alternate plans. Their union, Unifor Local 4268, reached a tentative deal with First Student bus company six hours after the Nov. 3 strike deadline.
