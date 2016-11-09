Regent Park musical tackles 'The Journey' of revitalization

Growing up in Toronto’s Regent Park, Stacy Darko loved the strong sense of community she always felt.

She didn’t realize it had a reputation for gangs and violence until she left the neighbourhood in her early teens.

“People look at you in a different way when you say you’re from Regent Park” she recalled.

Now, Darko is playing one of the lead roles in The Journey, a musical about the downtown Toronto neighbourhood about the ongoing and, at times, controversial revitalization of the neighbourhood.

She describes the play as a “living musical” that gives her a chance to show some of that community spirit to the outside world.

The show has been taking the stage annually for the past three years and, each time, it changes a little based on what’s happening in the neighbourhood, Darko said.

Written by Mitchell Cohen, it features some young actors who, like Darko, grew up there, and doesn’t shy away from “the nitty gritty” that comes with the ongoing efforts to turn the once solely social housing area into a mixed-use neighbourhood.

“To be able to do something on my home territory was a very proud experience,”said Britta B., a spoken word poet who’s lived in Regent Park for six years and is part of the cast. “It’s really a spark to have the community share their own stories and their connections to the neighbourhood.”