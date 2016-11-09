Scarborough Rouge-River voters will head to polls for byelection

Voters in Scarborough Rouge-River (Ward 42) will be heading to the polls again after council voted Wednesday night to hold a by-election to fill a vacancy left by Raymond Cho’s departure to Queen’s Park.

Provincial rules set out that a vacancy must be filled unless it happens within 90 days before a general election. If the vacancy occurs before Mar. 31 in an election year, council has the choice to appoint or hold a by-election.

Last month, council voted to defer the decision until this week’s meeting. That prompted some speculation that it was a politically motivated move designed to ensure a candidate ideologically aligned with Mayor John Tory.

Tory told council on Wednesday evening he wanted to “address these rumours of a deep, dark conspiracy and plots,” by supporting Councillor Joe Cressy’s motion to support a by-election.

“I think that’s probably the most appropriate thing to do at this point in our term,” Tory told council. “This is the most democratic way to go, and the chips will fall where they may.”

The vote was 33-1 in favor of a by-election. Councillor Jon Burnside explained later that he inadvertently voted against.

Councillor Jim Karygiannis (Scarborough-Centre, Ward 39) presented a petition with 1,500 signatures of residents opposed to a by-election. They feel there have been too many elections in the area, that they are too costly and attract low voter turnouts, Karygiannis said.

The total cost of the by-election is estimated to be about $225,000, according to city staff.

Under the Municipal Elections Act, the clerk will set a nomination date to be not less than 30 days and not more than 60 days after council passes a bylaw to hold a by-election.

The Act states that voting day shall be 45 days after nomination day. The last possible date for the vote is Feb. 20, 2017.