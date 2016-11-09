Toronto Councillor Norm Kelly suggests exchange zones for online transactions

Coun. Norm Kelly wants to make your experience buying of that used Ikea bookcase or selling your grandma’s armchair a little more secure through “safe exchange zones.”

The Scarborough-Agincourt councillor will bring a motion to council this week asking the Toronto Police Services Board to review the possibility of establishing zones in police station parking lots for the sale of goods from online sites such as Kijiji and Craigslist, or even bartering sites such as Bunz Trading Zone.

“You want to maximize security as much as possible,” Kelly said, adding he would suggest six initial sites across the city.

Especially with the murder of Tim Bosma, the Hamilton man killed after meeting two men to test drive a truck he had advertised online, “there’s a certain anxiety,” about meeting strangers to buy and sell things, said the Ward 40 councillor.

Shawn McIntyre, communications manager at Kijiji, said the company fully supports the idea and is willing to support it through paying for the cost of signs to mark safe zones.

Several other cities — stretching from Kingston to Windsor — are already doing something similar. Last week, the Peel Regional Police became the first in the GTA to jump on board.

“Over the past couple of years there’s been, on average, 20 violent crimes in relation to buying and selling over the Internet, “ said Peel Region Sgt Josh Colley. “So the initiative was to come up with something that would reduce these violent crimes.”

Police don’t monitor the trades, he said, but the zones are meant to serve as a deterrent to crime and cameras are in the area.

Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong said the service has no plans to establish safe zones but would implement whatever the police services board decided.