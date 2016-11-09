Toronto Mayor John Tory predicts Trump will soften his views

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the United States will adjust to president-elect Donald Trump and he expects Trump will adjust his brash style to fit the job of leader of the free world.

Tory, who earlier had signalled a clear preference for Hilary Clinton as U.S. president, made the remarks Wednesday after Trump’s stunning upset win. The mayor added that he does not fear for Toronto’s economy and welcomes any Americans who want to move to Canada’s biggest city.

“I would never bet against the United States and I think they will adjust to this different kind of leadership and so too I think will Mr. Trump adjust,” Tory said after helping unveil a giant Toronto FC jersey outside city hall.

“I saw (Trump) this morning saying 'I'm the president of all the people’ and I think that's a welcome thing for him to say and one trusts that he will act that way because that is what you discover in these jobs in public office, that you are there to represent all the people . . .

“We make sure that people who feel marginalized have some opportunity to move forward, we welcome people from all over the world of every description, every faith, every colour of skin, every nationality, and that's what we'll continue to do in Toronto and I trust as president of the United States he'll realize that that's really what the United States has a history of doing as well.”

Tory said he does not fear for Toronto’s economy, although Trump vowed during his campaign to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and make sure America — Canada’s biggest trading partner — gains the most from every international agreement it makes.

The mayor said he encourages “Mr. Trump and Americans to view Canada as a good partner, people who want to do business with them . . . What they do on their end of it we have little control over and I think we'll just have to see how that's going to go.

“I think it'll be different than the campaign would have indicated just because the world rarely operates on the basis of what actually goes on during election campaigns. They are artificial things that, they will change their song to suit the responsibilities they have if they win.”

Asked if he expects any despairing Americans to move to Canada, Tory said: “I'd be delighted at any American before, during or after Mr. Trump's time who wanted to come and live in Toronto because they have been great citizens, they've made a great contribution to the growth of our business community.”

A day earlier, Tory said Clinton “represents a better opportunity” to heal the wounds of a polarized America because “a strong, united, prosperous positive-looking United States is very important to the well-being of Toronto.”

Councillor Norm Kelly posted to his 361,000 Twitter followers a photo of him holding a white page bearing a large black “L” — apparently for “loser.”

“I was hoping to tweet this at Trump, but I'm going have to tweet it at all Americans. And this isn't a joke, it's actually sad,” wrote Kelly, who later tweeted: “Trump's victory is going to be one of those events where you'll always remember where you were when you heard the news.”