Why not even Beyoncé in a pantsuit was enough to clinch it for Clinton

“I’m with her.”

World-renowned singer Beyoncé spoke these words of support for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton just days before Americans voted for their new leader, Donald Trump.

Clinton walked out onto a stage in Cleveland on Nov. 4 as rapper Jay Z told the crowd: “I would like to introduce to you the next president of the United States, Mrs. Hillary Clinton.”

Clinton was all smiles that night, embracing Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z.

Their message was clear: vote for Hillary Clinton.

“I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country,” Beyoncé told the crowd.

Clinton’s campaign trail had a star-studded cast, with many celebrities vocalizing support for the democratic candidate, showing up or performing at events and rallies. This included singers Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, comedian Amy Schumer and actresses Lena Dunham and Meryl Streep.

But when Trump raced ahead at the polls on Nov. 8, some questioned the impact of celebrity influence.

Boyd Neil, who teaches a course on reputation management at Ryerson University, said celebrities do not have the impact on campaigns that people might think.

“There’s nothing wrong with having a celebrity on your side, [it’s] better to have them on your side than against you, but does it make a fundamental difference? No it doesn’t.”

Neil said while people enjoy individuals as celebrities, they do not necessarily trust their judgment when it comes to politics, economics, social issues or international affairs.

He said there was also a very strong belief among especially white working class men in the United States that there was an entrenched elite in Washington and that Clinton was part of that elite.

Some who voted for Trump did so despite knowing his flaws “because he ran a campaign that said the elites in Washington are preventing America from being great, so let’s make America great again by getting rid of the elites,” Neil said.

Meanwhile, some view celebrities as elites.

“So when elites…come out and say support Clinton, when you believe the elites in Washington are the cause of the problems in the US, then they have no impact on the people who vote.”

Clive Veroni, a brand strategist and president of Leap Consulting, said that the celebrity endorsements were important for Clinton supporters.“It kind of reinforced their self perceptions and their perception of Clinton as a brand and made them feel better about her as a candidate,” said Veroni, also author of Spin: How Politics Has the Power to Turn Marketing On Its Head.

But for the other half of the electorate, Trump supporters, many of them white males without a college education, the celebrities endorsing Clinton were “exactly who they don’t want to be associated with.”

“It worked in the sense that it spoke to her base, but it didn’t really attract anyone on the other side of the aisle,” he said.

But more than associating themselves with celebrities, Veroni said the concerts and events held were an attempt to capture data and reach out to people, particularly millennials and the ethnic minorities and encourage them to vote.

Exit polls show Clinton secured 55 per cent of the vote amongst those aged 18-29, while Trump won 37 percent. But Clinton's numbers were lower than those of U.S. President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 (60 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively), according to the Pew Research Center.

Veroni said there probably weren’t many undecided voters leading up to election day, but that celebrity endorsements wouldn’t have made much difference on these individuals.