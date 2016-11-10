John Tory on Trump: "I want to give him a chance."

Toronto Mayor John Tory is crossing his fingers that Donald Trump won’t keep all his campaign promises.

“Toronto is the economic engine of the country and anything he would do to damage the economy would be of concern to us,” the mayor told Metro. “But when people get to office, their behaviour is moderated by the fact that they hold the office, and I certainly hope that’s the case here.”

Tory said that “like many people,” he was “dismayed” by comments Trump made about women, immigrants, Muslims and Hispanic people during the lengthy presidential campaign.

He was also concerned by Trump’s protectionist platform – he pledged to renegotiate free trade deals with Canada and tighten border security – which Tory said could impact the local economy, as the U.S. accounts for 80 per cent of all Ontario exports.

However, the mayor believes that the Donald Trump we saw on the campaign trail won’t be the same one who sits in the Oval Office. In particular, he was buoyed by conciliatory comments Trump made early Wednesday morning during his victory speech.

“I want to give him a chance to see if he does what he said last night, and that was to be president for all the people and to work with other countries, including Canada,” he said.

Regardless of the policies Trump pursues, Tory plans to continue conducting trade missions to the U.S. to drum up business.

“I will continue to tell the story of Toronto because I want people to come here and invest,” he said.

Trump’s unexpected victory is being hailed by pundits as evidence of just how fractured America is. It’s a situation, albeit on a different scale, that Tory can relate to, having been elected after the divisive and tumultuous tenure of former mayor Rob Ford.

The mayor said Toronto is taking steps to heal its own divisions, by enhancing poverty reduction programs and expanding transit.

“When you’re building transit … you’re building lines that connect people to opportunity. Marginalized neighbourhoods won’t be isolated anymore and it will give people living there a better chance to get a good, secure job,” he said.

As a result, the mayor is confident the kind of politics that helped catapult Trump into the office won’t rear its head in Toronto.

“The bottom line is those kinds of conscious, proactive attempts to divide people don’t work well here because I don’t think people buy into them.”

Councillors slam Trump as a “bigot”

Other Toronto council members were far less measured than the mayor in their assessment of the U.S. election.

In a Facebook message to his constituents, Ward 20 councillor Joe Cressy said he woke up Wednesday “sick to his stomach.”

“Yesterday’s election was terrifying, but our vision of a more open and inclusive world does not end with the election of a bigot as President. Instead, it must fuel us to work harder and love each other deeper,” Cressy wrote.

In an interview with Metro, Coun. Josh Matlow said he was “shocked and saddened by the election results.”