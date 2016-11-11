Canada pays tribute to veterans, the fallen on Remembrance Day

Toronto residents plan to pause to pay respects to veterans this morning in Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Old City Hall cenotaph, Queen’s Park and civic centres across the GTA.

There will also be a ceremony on the Garrison Common west of the historic site of Fort York.

In Ottawa, a particularly large ceremony is planned for Parliament Hill.

Ceremonies are expected to begin around 10:45 a.m.

“Each element of the day's program is symbolic and pays tribute to the courage, service and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve during times of war, conflict and peace,” the city says in an online message.

Tradition calls for a moment of silence to be observed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Other GTA ceremonies include bagpipers marching from Yonge and Richmond Sts. to Grosvenor St. and wreath-laying at Warriors Hall of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Toronto City Hall is closed today to mark Remembrance Day, as are banks and government offices. There will be no mail delivery.