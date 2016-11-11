Where to mark Remembrance Day in Toronto

As per tradition, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Canadians will stand for a moment of silence to pay respect to Canadian fallen soldiers, veterans, and heroes of wars. Here's a list of events happening across Toronto for Remembrance Day.

To participate or observe the major ceremonies, check out the following events.

Queen’s Park at 10:45 a.m.

Queen’s Park will host its annual Remembrance Day commemoration downtown at the Veterans’ Memorial located on the front lawn of Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley St. W.

Fort York at 10:45 a.m.

Taking place at the Strachan Avenue Military Cemetery on Garrison Common west of Fort York, observers can witness Remembrance Day at one of Canada’s most historic sites. Admission is free.

Old City Hall at 10:45 a.m., York Civic Centre or the East York Civic Centre Memorial Gardens at 10:45 a.m.

City of Toronto ceremonies for Remembrance Day take place at Old City Hall and each of the Civic Centres across Toronto.The City of Toronto will host its annual Remembrance Day Service starting at 10:45 a.m., with a number of performances including a march, the traditional two minutes of silence, and more.

Yonge Street at 11 a.m.

Bagpipers will line Yonge St. from Richmond St. down to Grosvenor St. They will be stationed at different intersections within downtown, playing the traditional Lament and observing the two minutes of silence.

The Soldiers Tower at 7 Hart House Circle

A wreath of poppies will be laid in front of Hart House as part of services of remembrance starting at 10:15 a.m.

If you’re going to be in the east end of the city, these events nearby will be hosting Remembrance Day services:

Kew Gardens at 11 a.m.

Toronto Zoo at 10:55 a.m. at the Waterside Theatre.

While west-enders can stop by at:

Etobicoke Civic Centre at 10:15 a.m.

And for those in North Toronto, the following locations will also host events:

Mount Pleasant Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. outside K-Wing.

Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club at 10:45 a.m. at 141 Wilson Ave.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at 10:45 a.m. at Warriors Hall.