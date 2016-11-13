Former TPS employee accused of illegal searches of two men who ended up dead

The former Toronto police civilian employee charged with 20 counts of breach of trust is alleged to have searched police databases for information on two people who were, months later, murdered — gunned down in separate shootings.

Erin Jade Maranan, 28, faces 24 criminal charges, the majority related to illegal searches of Toronto police files.

Police allege Maranan, who had three years’ of service with Toronto police, made a slew of illegal database searches between February 2014 and June 2015 while she was a temporary civilian clerk in the Forensic Identification Service.

Her charges solely relate to allegedly accessing information without authorization. She is not charged in connection to either homicide.

Generally, police employees have access to a range of information about specific individuals they search, including their criminal history, address and vehicle information, known associates and photos of the person they are searching.

Court documents show Maranan is accused of searching for information on 16 people, including convicted or wanted criminals and two men who would later become homicide victims.

In February 2015, Maranan is alleged to have searched for information on Ly Duy Nguyen and Victor Oliveira — two men who were gunned down in separate shootings seven months later.

In September, a Duy Ly Nguyen was gunned down in a brazen midday execution in a Vancouver shopping mall that police said was gang-related. The Vancouver Sun reported at the time that he was known to police in Ontario, had only recently arrived in B.C., and is believed to have had gang ties.

Three weeks after Nguyen’s death, a Victor Oliveira was gunned down outside an Etobicoke Lonestar restaurant on October 17, 2015.



No arrests have been made in either homicide.

Toronto and Vancouver police both declined to comment on any connection between Maranan’s searches and the men’s deaths, citing the ongoing investigations into both cases.

“(Nguyen’s) murder is an active and ongoing investigation and unfortunately we would not be able to share any additional information,” said Sgt. Brian Montague, spokesperson for the Vancouver police, in an email.

Gary Clewley, Maranan’s lawyer, did not respond to several requests for comment from Torstar. Last month, Maranan was released on bail pending trial.

Among the other names Maranan is alleged to have searched: Elijah Roberts, a Toronto man currently serving a seven-year sentence for assault and weapons charges; Anthony Marentic, who was convicted of multiple drug and weapons charges following an investigation by the RCMP’s GTA Serious and Organized Crime Team; and Milos Antic, who in February was listed among Halton Regional Police’s fugitives, wanted for uttering threats.

Maranan is one of two Toronto police civilian employees charged with Breach of Trust within a month. On October 31, Toronto police announced Davita Federico, formerly with the force’s Records Management Service, is facing one count of breach of trust and one count of unauthorized use of a computer. She is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Mark Pugash, spokesperson for the Toronto police, would not comment on the cases while they are before the courts, but said the alleged wrongdoing was uncovered as a result of the service’s internal Professional Standards investigations.

“This is an example of our willingness to hold our people to account,” said Pugash.

Maranan is also facing one charge of perjury and one charge of personation. The perjury charge is an indictable offence, meaning it is in a category of more serious offences.



Mark Valois, a former Toronto police officer and security expert, said confidential information breaches are rare, in part because of the precautions taken by police services.



That includes an extensive background check prior to hiring, regular audits of computer activity and site surveys to ensure computers are not in locations where members of the public can see the screen.

“Ultimately it boils down to the trust of the individual,” Valois said, adding that if someone does “slip through the cracks,” it’s usually easy to trace back to the source because of system login requirements.