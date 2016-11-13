Simone Reid's father revealed as her killer one year after Toronto student's death

Simone Reid is buried at home, in a plot on her family’s land in the community of Scotts Pass, Jamaica. Her grave sits behind the house where she grew up, where her sister and grandmother live still.

The funeral was held in the midday Caribbean sun in January, far from the stinging cold of the home Reid adopted nearly a decade before.

But no one in her hometown had forgotten “Shanni,” the studious tomboy who spoke her mind and who visited as often as she could.

“The church,” said Karlene Palmer, Simone’s mother, “it was so, so full.”

On November 13, 2015, two weeks shy of her 19th birthday, Reid was found dead in the Scarborough apartment she shared with her father, Paul Reid.

That morning, three of her friends went by her house after Reid failed to attend a birthday celebration the previous night, then wasn’t in class the following day. They walked through the apartment’s open front door and found her body.

“I was frozen, in shock,” said Shanice Bernard, 21. “I thought, ‘this is a dead body, but it’s not her.’”

Saying only that there were obvious signs of trauma, police ruled Reid’s death Homicide #46 of 2015. Investigators issued a plea for information on the whereabouts of her dad; he was missing, and believed to be the last person to see her alive.



Hours later, as gunmen in Paris opened fire on cafes and slaughtered concert-goers in droves, all eyes turned to France, and the death of one teenaged girl was easily drowned out.

She will be robbed, too, of a trial for her killer.

Reid was murdered by her father, Toronto police told Torstar News Service this week. The cause of death was a stab wound.

Two weeks after her body was discovered, Paul Reid, 49, was found lifeless inside his blue Toyota minivan in an empty Markham lot. According to Whoston Wray, a family friend who grew up with Paul in Jamaica, Paul Reid had stuffed the van’s exhaust pipe and was found with self-inflicted wounds. He left no suicide note.

Toronto police homicide Det. Ted Lioumanis deemed the deaths a murder-suicide soon after Paul Reid’s body was found. Evidence, including video surveillance, pinned him to the crime; the case was closed within about two weeks.

But a motive never became clear.

“That’s what makes it challenging for us,” Lioumanis said. “Her life was taken, for what reason we may never know.”

Family and friends give varying accounts of Reid’s life in Canada with her dad. Palmer and Reid’s older sister, Nicola Blackstock — both in Jamaica — bridged the distance through daily texting, and say Reid never expressed concerns about her safety around her father. Blackstock knew the two would argue, but considered it normal.

But in Toronto, Reid started complaining about her father’s bizarre behaviour, according to some friends and family members.

Two months before her death, as she started attending classes in the police foundations program at Centennial College, Reid told friends she noticed her father coming to campus and following her.

She was also worried he’d been hallucinating.

“She had concerns that her dad was hearing voices, coming from the wall,” said Wray.

Veronie Walters, Paul Reid’s former partner, said it appeared Paul was attempting to socially isolate his daughter in the months before her death. Walters saw less and less of Reid, and claims Paul Reid eventually banned his daughter from going over to her Toronto home, where an enlarged school photo of Reid still hangs on the wall.

It meant she could not regularly see her younger step-sister, Sasha, Walters’ daughter with Paul Reid. Now 11-years-old, Sasha looked up to Reid, and says she misses hanging out and watching movies on her laptop.

She misses her dad, too. A former construction worker, Paul Reid would sometimes take Sasha to worksites, then take her for a treat, she said.

“Even though sometimes he could be mean, he was really a nice person,” Sasha said.

Bernard, the friend who found Reid’s body, may have had the greatest insight into her problems with her dad. Reid had started dating, and began asking Bernard how her own father handled certain situations related to boys.

“She started asking me questions like ‘how does your dad like you having a boyfriend?’ I never paid that close attention to it. I just thought he was strict,” Bernard said.

According to Bernard, Reid’s relationship with her father had grown tense enough that, the night before she was found dead, Reid packed a suitcase, intending to stay with Bernard. She was supposed to meet up with Bernard and another friend to celebrate Bernard’s birthday, but couldn’t leave the apartment.

In text messages, Reid told Bernard that every time she tried to leave, her dad would remove her clothes from her bag. Just before 8 p.m., Reid stopped texting.

“We were waiting for her to come. She never turned up,” Bernard said.

Bernard sought counseling to get over the scene she found inside Reid’s apartment the following day. She has only just begun sleeping through the night.

For Reid’s family, Paul Reid’s death compounds an already devastating situation. “He was the only person who could say why he did it,” said Palmer, Reid’s mother.

She and her family will never recover from the loss, Palmer said, but will move on in their new reality, guided by a strong faith.

Blackstock, Reid’s older sister in Jamaica, said she’ll remember her sister’s kindness, loving nature and outspokenness most.

“If she doesn’t like you, she’s going to tell you,” she said. “If she’s a friend of yours, you know it.”

Many did. A lengthy funeral tribute written by a high school friend describes how Reid loved English class — “her writing was very empowering” — but not gym class; she would take lengthy trips to the water fountain to avoid running laps.

She had a quirk of chewing ice, an irrational fear of elevators. In the summertime, she wore the most beautiful dresses.

“She was the most sincere and friendly girl I have ever met,” the friend wrote.

On Remembrance Day, two days before Reid died, Bernard received an early birthday present: a new pair of red Vans sneakers she had badly wanted. Reid handed them over and kissed her on the cheek, then kept texting throughout the day to make sure the shoes fit, Bernard said.