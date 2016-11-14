Oshawa power outage leaves close to 18,500 in the dark

Close to 18,500 people were left in the dark on Monday evening after a transformer blew out in Oshawa.

Oshawa Fire Services said that they received a call at around 5:38 p.m. A transformer on Taunton Rd. E. and Mary St. N. had blown out, leaving live wires on the ground.

The University of Ontario Institute of Technology cancelled all of its evening classes due to the power outage. The outages are affecting residents in mid and northern Oshawa.