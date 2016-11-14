News / Toronto

Oshawa power outage leaves close to 18,500 in the dark

UOIT cancelled all of its evening classes due to the outage on Monday evening, stemming from a blown transformer.

Hydro transmission lines in a hydro corridor running through Mississauga and Milton.

File / Torstar News Service Order this photo

Hydro transmission lines in a hydro corridor running through Mississauga and Milton.

Close to 18,500 people were left in the dark on Monday evening after a transformer blew out in Oshawa.

Oshawa Fire Services said that they received a call at around 5:38 p.m. A transformer on Taunton Rd. E. and Mary St. N. had blown out, leaving live wires on the ground.

The University of Ontario Institute of Technology cancelled all of its evening classes due to the power outage. The outages are affecting residents in mid and northern Oshawa.

Oshawa PUC Networks issued a statement that repairs should be done at approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Toronto Views

More...