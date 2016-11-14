Pedestrian struck by Via train causes delays on GO service Lakeshore East

A major delay occurred on the Lakeshore East GO line Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a Via Rail train.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed the fatality occurred around 8 p.m., with the incident impacting GO train service.

Around 475 passengers had to stay onboard the GO train while police investigated. GO employees also had to wait for the police go-ahead before they could escort passengers off the train and to move the train itself.

Due to the nature of the incident, the crew also had to be replaced, which added to the delay. Around 10:30 p.m., the train was able to proceed , with some passengers staying onboard.

Aikins advised the police investigation will most likely be on-going for the remainder of service. She added trains will go from Union to Guildwood, with buses from Guildwood to Pickering and trains resuming from Pickering onward.