Two crew hurt after Porter pilots forced to evade drone in Toronto

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating "risk of a mid-air" collision after Monday incident.

Two crew members were reportedly hurt when the pilots of a Porter airlines flight took action to avoid a drone as they approached Billy Bishop airport in Toronto. The Transportation Board is investigating.

Two crew members were hurt after a Porter Airlines flight took 'evasive action' to avoid a drone on its approach to Toronto’s island airport.

According to the Transportation Safety Board, Porter Flight 204 from Ottawa to Toronto may have hit the drone about 55 kilometres east of Toronto, though a mid-air collision has not been confirmed.

The TSB says a team is heading to Billy Bishop airport to investigate the reports.

More to come.

