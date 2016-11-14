Residents dealing with water crisis on Ontario reserve report rashes, stomach pains

For the past seven days, nearly 230 households in a remote northwestern Ontario community have gone without clean drinking water and proper sewage.

There are four ruptures in the main line that delivers water from a treatment facility to houses in North Caribou (Weagamow) Lake First Nation, said Chief Dinah Kanate. North Caribou is a 45-minute flight north from Sioux Lookout.

North Caribou’s water treatment staff have been working around the clock to try to fix the situation. They need to keep water moving through the line for fear of contamination, said Kanate, but she fears the water is unfit for use. Residents are using the water to wash clothes and bathe in.

Samples were taken and flown out to health authorities on Sunday.

“If the pressure is lost, the water will become contaminated,” said Kanate. “What we have now is young children and adults have rashes. Eczema is flaring. People are complaining of stomach pains. Some kids were jumping in the showers and they are coming out with sores.”

Parents whose children have the itchy red rashes worry they are due to contaminated water. A similar fear was reported by parents in Kashechewan First Nation on the James Bay coast. They also blamed contaminated water for a spate of skin rashes on young children. In March, federal Health Minister Jane Philpott ruled out dirty water as the culprit, after the water was tested.

North Caribou’s nursing station is currently without water.

Kanate said the First Nation contacted Indigenous and Northern Affairs early last week, when 45 homes on the fringes of the community were suddenly without water and sewage capacity. The federal department told them to get bottled water for those homes, but it is nearly impossible to keep up with demand, she said.



“Where is Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau? He promised we would be working together,” Kanate said on Sunday from the band council office.

Trudeau is increasingly under fire for promises made to indigenous communities that they feel have gone unfulfilled.

In March, Trudeau announced $2 billion would be invested to end boil water advisories and sewage problems in indigenous communities.

Nearly 90 water systems in Ontario are under advisories — out of 134 such advisories across Canada — and most of those are in First Nations communities, according to Human Rights Watch. The U.S.-led group released a report on the crisis earlier this year, titled “Make It Safe: Canada’s Obligation to End the First Nations Water Crisis.”

Access to safe, affordable drinking water and sewage is a basic human right, one that indigenous people in the north routinely go without.

Many households surveyed by Human Rights Watch reported problems related to skin infections, eczema, psoriasis, or other skin problems, which they believed were associated with water conditions in their homes,” the report said.

“Whether or not a direct causation between exposure to the water provided to their households and these conditions can be established, the water crisis does decrease the quality and quantity of water available for hygiene.”

North Caribou is now getting water from Nishnawbe Aski Nation, a political organization of 49 indigenous communities who live in the Treaty 9 area of northern Ontario. NAN sent up 125 cases of water on Sunday.

Alvin Fiddler, NAN grand chief, said there is a team on the ground working to fix the situation and they were digging around the line on the weekend. He said they are also in touch with Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett’s office.

Carolyn Campbell, a spokesperson for Bennett, said all parties are working together to solve the crisis.

“North Caribou First Nation, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada officials are all engaged and working in partnership on the matter,” Campbell said. “The water system leak has now been isolated, and together we will ensure the system returns to normal as quickly as possible. In the interim, (the ministry) is providing funding for bottled water and other expenses.”

Kanate wants to call a state of emergency but said she can’t do that until the crisis has lasted for 14 days. “I was ready to declare on the first day,” she said. “Water is life. You never know how important it is until something like this happens.”