Canada's new LGBTQ adviser post a welcome news for Toronto advocates
Prime Minister tasks Edmonton MP with tackling discrimination against LGBTQ people across the country
The appointment of a federal adviser on LGBTQ issues is a welcome step towards making the country a leader on improving human rights around the world, local advocates say.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Edmonton MP Randy Boissonault to the post, tasking him with working alongside advocacy groups on promotion of equality for gays, lesbians, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirited people. His role will also involve tackling past and present discrimination against LGBTQ people.
It comes at a time when discussions on racism and homophobia are taking centre stage given controversies surrounding the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, noted Maura Lawless, executive director of The 519, an LGBTQ community centre.
And, the move sends a strong message.
“This position signals that Canada is taking a strong leadership role on the international scene in advancing the rights of LGBTQ2 people,” Lawless said. “This isn’t just about the right to marry and have sex with who we choose, but it’s about developing public policies that advance broader human rights in general.”
Devon MacFarlane, director of Rainbow Health Ontario, a program of Sherbourne Health Centre in Toronto, also hopes the new position will lead to a national LGBTQ health platform.
Such a platform would help establish health priorities among LGBTQ communities across the country and allow the government to increase access to healthcare for those who are most vulnerable.
“There’s a very significant rate of suicide attempts among trans people, especially among those planning to transition,” MacFarlane said, noting there’s a need to embed these issues into broader national strategies such as housing, suicide prevention and poverty reduction.
