Man dies after elevator accident at Yonge and King
Police are investigating.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man in his 40s died after sustaining injuries caused by an elevator at the One King West Hotel in downtown Toronto on Tuesday evening, police and paramedics said.
Toronto Police Services responded after receiving a call around 7:30 p.m. that someone had been injured at King St. and Yonge St.
Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said that the injuries were caused by an elevator. Police described it as an industrial accident.
Toronto Paramedic Services pronounced the man dead on the scene. The circumstances of the death are under police investigation. The Ministry of Labour was contacted, police said.
Police did not confirm whether the man was a guest or an employee of the hotel. A representative of the One King West Hotel declined to comment.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Chaos in Halifax courtroom during appearance of accused in fatal shooting case
-
A troubling pattern: Quentrel Provo on six young black men killed in Halifax this year
-
The girl in the photograph: Metro editor uncovers hidden family history in faded image of Fidel Castro
-
Two crew hurt after Porter pilots forced to evade airborne mystery object in Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Welcome back, photo radar — Toronto’s most vulnerable road users missed you
-
Retail Insider
Kanye's creative director Virgil Abloh bringing Off White brand to Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory’s SmartTrack strikes out as relief line sits on the bench
-
Tory's Toronto
Speeding, reckless turns and hungry wolves: Stop blaming Toronto pedestrians for dangerous drivers