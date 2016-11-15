Man dies after elevator accident at Yonge and King

A man in his 40s died after sustaining injuries caused by an elevator at the One King West Hotel in downtown Toronto on Tuesday evening, police and paramedics said.

Toronto Police Services responded after receiving a call around 7:30 p.m. that someone had been injured at King St. and Yonge St.

Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said that the injuries were caused by an elevator. Police described it as an industrial accident.

Toronto Paramedic Services pronounced the man dead on the scene. The circumstances of the death are under police investigation. The Ministry of Labour was contacted, police said.