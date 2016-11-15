News / Toronto

OPP investigating after puppies thrown out of moving SUV

Elgin Country OPP are searching for a suspect after four Jack Russell puppies were thrown out of a moving SUV Thursday night. Three were seriously injured.

A file photo of a Jack Russell terrier in New York, August 18, 2009.

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four Jack Russell puppies were thrown out of a moving SUV in West Elgin, Ont., Thursday night.

Three of the puppies, believed to be six or seven weeks old, were seriously inured.

A bystander called police around 8:10 p.m. on Nov. 10 after seeing a 2000s-model black Ford Explorer — with rusted rims and lower panels, and a loud muffler — pull up near their driveway on Talbot Line between Mckillop and Dunborough Rds.

Four puppies were thrown out of the moving vehicle.

A second driver pulled over after seeing the bystander in a nearby ditch looking for the puppies and took the injured three dogs to an emergency veterinarian in nearby London, Ont.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 519-631-2920 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

