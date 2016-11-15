OPP investigating after puppies thrown out of moving SUV

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four Jack Russell puppies were thrown out of a moving SUV in West Elgin, Ont., Thursday night.

Three of the puppies, believed to be six or seven weeks old, were seriously inured.

A bystander called police around 8:10 p.m. on Nov. 10 after seeing a 2000s-model black Ford Explorer — with rusted rims and lower panels, and a loud muffler — pull up near their driveway on Talbot Line between Mckillop and Dunborough Rds.

Four puppies were thrown out of the moving vehicle.

A second driver pulled over after seeing the bystander in a nearby ditch looking for the puppies and took the injured three dogs to an emergency veterinarian in nearby London, Ont.