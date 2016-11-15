Toronto Public Health wraps up condomTO contest

When people pick up condoms from Toronto Public Health next year, they’ll see colourful wrappers featuring a lumber jack, a TTC bus transfer and familiar subway tiles with the message “ride responsibly.”

Toronto Public Health wrapped up their CondomTo contest on Tuesday, unveiling the four designs that will be featured on millions of condom wrappers starting in 2017.

The contest was launched earlier this year in the hopes of increasing community engagement while raising awareness about safe sex, particularly condom use, in an innovative way.

Competition was stiff, with unique submissions featuring the 6ix (the city’s nickname bestowed by Drake), a raccoon, and signs of the TTC. Toronto Public Health received 438 submissions that touched upon civic pride — a contest requirement — in a two week period.

“In previous years we had design firms do it, but this year we invited Toronto’s artistic community to submit condom (wrapper designs) that would make us laugh, make us cry, make us think,” said Toronto councillor Joe Mihevc, chair of the Toronto Board of Health.

The 438 submissions were whittled down to 10 finalists before a group of judges picked an open-category winner, as well as a student winner. The submissions were judged on design quality, civic pride and originality.

Andrea Por, a second-year advertising and graphic design student at Humber College, won the student category with her day-69 TTC transfer design. The inspiration for her condom wrapper came easily.

“Right now, as a student, I’m commuting to school all the time and spend a lot of time on the TTC,” she said. “It’s what I think of when I think of Toronto, and I figured it was something a lot of people could relate to.”

The designs that didn’t make the top 10 included a submission featuring a racy raccoon getting undressed, and many different scenes involving the CN Tower.

“Some of them made me chuckle,” said Mihevc.

Dr. Barbara Laffe, Toronto’s Acting Medical Officer of Health, said sexually transmitted infections are still a major issue in Toronto. The rate of Chlamydia has gone up in women ages 15 to 29, while gonorrhea has increased among men who have sex with men. Laffe is hoping that the contest will help the city reach a younger audience.

“We distribute millions of condoms each year, but we need to make sure we reach different audiences using multiple strategies,” she said. “This is one of the more innovative ways of reaching out to people to be more aware of using condoms to prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.”