Convicted sex offender Gordon Stuckless faces 19 new sex charges

Gordon Stuckless, the man at the centre of the Maple Leaf Gardens sex scandal, faces 19 new charges in relation to a historical sexual assault investigation, police said Wednesday.

Stuckless, 67, was arrested Wednesday in relation to sexual assaults on three boys that occurred between 1978 and 1984, when he was an usher at Maple Leaf Gardens. The three victims came forward this year, police said.

The registered sex offender has been charged with four counts of buggery, four counts of indecent assault, six counts of gross indecency, three counts of sexual assault, and two counts of threatening death.

Stuckless was originally convicted in 1997 for sexual assaults on 26 boys aged 11 to 15 while working as an usher at Maple Leaf Gardens between 1969 and 1988. He was sentenced to two years less a day in prison, later increased to five years, and released on parole in 2001 after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

However, more people came forward with allegations from the same time period after his conviction. He was arrested five times in 2013 on charges extending back to the late 1960 related to incidents that occurred in Toronto, Markham, Muskoka, Brampton and Richmond Hill.

In 2014, Stuckless pleaded guilty to 100 charges for incidents related to the sexual abuse of 18 boys between 1965 and 1985. He was later convicted of two more charges related to two of those victims. Stuckless was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison in June.