Government-assisted refugees partner up with Canadian families thanks to Together Project

The past two months have been a rollercoaster for Fawaz Almawi and his family.

Safe from constant fighting in their native town of Homs, Syria, and away from the hardships of refugee life in Lebanon and Turkey, the family faced a multitude of challenges after arriving in Canada this September and trying to find their footing.

From enrolling in ESL classes and buying a cellphone or a computer to navigating public transit or visiting a museum, the needs seemed endless. Almawi had an even more pressing issue: He was having heart complications and needed access to a specialist for treatments.

Thanks to Together Project, a new local initiative matching government-assisted refugees with Canadian families to help with assimilation, most of these needs have been met.

“I am happy and thankful. It’s like I’m back in my own home now,” Almawi said this week as he interacted with his three grandchildren in Thorncliffe Park apartment.

Together Project volunteers started helping Syrian refugees as they were still living in hotels across the GTA, mirroring the role of private sponsors in making sure newcomers got what they needed for successful integration.

Through its “welcome groups” of about five people each, the project has matched around 30 Syrian families and allowed them to create social connections with the city and “accelerated their sense of belonging,” said director Anna Hill.

One of the major obstacles facing newcomers is the ability to get housing. Despite efforts from the welcome group, Almawi, his wife, Lina, and two children are still crammed in their daughter’s apartment. She arrived earlier this year with her three children.

“Landlords ask for records of employment and credit history, but these people don’t have any of that,” said John Scully, a member of the welcome group helping the Almawis. “Something needs to happen otherwise these newcomers are excluded.”