Image of suspect released after woman sexually assaulted at Spadina station
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at Spadina subway station in October.
It was reported that, on Oct. 20, 2016, a woman was walking in the pedestrian tunnel at the subway station when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her, police reported. He then fled the scene.
Police have released a security camera image of the man.
The man is described as white, in his 30s, about 5’9’ or 6’, with short, brown hair, is of medium build and unshaven.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
