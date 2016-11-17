Image of suspect released after woman sexually assaulted at Spadina station

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at Spadina subway station in October.

It was reported that, on Oct. 20, 2016, a woman was walking in the pedestrian tunnel at the subway station when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her, police reported. He then fled the scene.

Police have released a security camera image of the man.

The man is described as white, in his 30s, about 5’9’ or 6’, with short, brown hair, is of medium build and unshaven.