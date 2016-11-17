Toronto group changing lives in East Africa with your old textbooks

You might want to hold off on tossing those textbooks you haven’t opened since graduating in the recycling bin. A Toronto social enterprise can still make good use of them.

Textbooks for Change, an initiative that started three years ago in London, Ont., has moved its home base to Toronto and is collecting used textbooks from local universities, colleges and neighbourhoods.

The project’s purpose is threefold. Half of the donated books get donated to university libraries in East Africa, while about 20 per cent are resold at affordable prices to students in North America, with proceeds covering operational costs and funding local, student-led initiatives. Plus, the effort keeps books from being left to rot in landfills by making sure anything that does get tossed is done so in an environmentally friendly way.

Founder Chris Janssen got the idea from personal experiences when he travelled to East Africa and realized the need for textbooks was “immense.”

“Library shelves at many universities were practically bare,” he said. “Students were foregoing meals to be able to photocopy their notes. It was really frustrating.”

Even more frustrating was to remember that back home, he and many of his colleagues had stacks of textbooks just waiting to be thrown away.

Textbooks for Change agents travel to universities in East Africa to assess the need, evaluate student traffic in libraries and talk to officials and students about what types of books they need.

In three years of operation, the group has donated more than 130,000 books to libraries at Kenyan universities such as Maseno, Moi and Masaai Mara. The plan is to collect at least another 25,000 textbooks this holiday season, which will be donated to schools in the country early next year.

“I see this project as a way of creating a bridge to share knowledge between Canada and East Africa,” said Janssen. “Our focus is on promoting access to education and ensuring sustainability of our project.”

How to help

