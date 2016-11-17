Man suffers from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting near Weston

Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a Toronto gas station.

Police responded to the call at around 8:30 p.m. near Jane St. and Falstaff Ave. on Thursday night. The victim was transported to hospital in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, paramedics said.

It is not yet clear where the shooting took place, or how the victim ended up at the gas station, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.