Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by car in Mississauga
Police have closed down Goreway drive between Derry Rd. and Dorcas St. while they investigate
A woman was rushed to hospital on Thursday evening after she was hit by a car in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Emergency crews responded to the call at 6:25 p.m. near Goreway Dr. and Etude Dr. Police say the victim was sent to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police have closed down Goreway Dr. between Derry Rd. and Dorcas St. while they investigate.
