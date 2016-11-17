Shooting in Weston leaves one victim with serious injuries
Police responded to calls of gunshots in the area at 6:20 p.m.
Toronto police are investigating after a shooting in the Weston area left one person seriously injured.
Emergency crews responded to the call at around 6:20 p.m. near Weston Rd. and Lawrence Ave. W. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say that the victim is not co-operating with the police investigation.
Weston Rd. has been closed between Bellevue Cr. and Lawrence Ave. W. while police investigate.
Police don’t have any suspect details as of now.
