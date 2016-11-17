TTC set to increase fares for sixth straight year

The TTC is proposing a 10-cent fare increase next year, as the transit agency struggles to balance its books amidst slumping ridership and growing costs.

According to a report going to the TTC board next Monday, the transit commission has managed to reduce its projected budget shortfall for 2017 to $61 million, down from the $231 million projected this summer.

Reducing the shortfall is contingent on a number of factors however, among them the approval of a 10-cent fare increase.

The price of a token would go from $2.90 to $3.00, while a regular Metropass would go from $141.50 to $146.25.

Senior and student tickets would increase from $1.95 to $2.05, and regular senior and student Metropasses would cost $116.75, up from $112.

Adult cash fares would stay at $3.25, while cash fares for seniors and students would increase to $2.10, from $2.00.

Under a policy introduced by Mayor John Tory last year, children 12 and under would continue to ride free.

The fare increase is projected to net the TTC $27 million, and lead to an estimated ridership loss of 1.2 million passengers.

If approved by the board, the fare increase would mark the sixth consecutive year that the cost of riding the TTC has gone up.

In 2011, the last year that fares were frozen, tokens cost $2.50 and regular adult Metropasses sold for $121.

The initial $231-million shortfall the TTC was facing includes the mayor and council’s request that all departments find ways to reduce their budgets 2.6 per cent. The cut would represent a $15.8 million loss for the agency.

Other budget pressures include rising labour costs, Presto implementation, the opening of the Toronto York Spadina Subway Extension, booming Wheel-Trans demand, and slower-than expected growth of ridership on the conventional system.