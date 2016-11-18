East York residents respond to racist signs with signs of their own

Toronto’s east end is banding together to “combat racism, xenophobia and white supremacy.”

A neighbourhood group called the East End Anti-Racism Collective is organizing a gathering this Saturday, with the goal of celebrating the city’s diversity and speaking out against racism and violence.

It comes after a series of posters were plastered across the community early this week with messages calling on white people to “join the alt-right.”

“We are committed to highlighting and uplifting the voices of Indigenous, black and people of colour in this group where possible,” reads part of the new collective’s post on social media. “We all need to do the daily work to shift our perspectives and learn from people most affected by oppression, discrimination, and marginalization.”

Local politicians have also voiced their concerns about the posters, insisting racist views have no place in Toronto and Canada. The Danforth East Community Association, in particular, issued a statement denouncing the them and promising to take positive action that will make the community better.