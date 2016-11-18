Got dog poop problems? Maybe the design of your condo is to blame

From Yorkville to Liberty Village, from CityPlace to the Canary District, the growing volume of dogs – and their detritus – is a source of tension for residents in Toronto’s more vertical neighbourhoods.

But while most efforts at combating the poo problem have focused on shaming dog owners who don’t pick up after their pets, Sarah Gertler has a different take: if you’re finding the plazas and parks in your area are going to the dogs, then bad condo design is to blame.

“There wasn’t any consideration of dogs put in when these places were developed because they didn’t expect the level of dog ownership that they have,” said Gertler, a graduate student in architecture at the University of Waterloo.

For the past year, Gertler has been studying the impact of dogs in the CityPlace community. Her masters’ thesis posits various design changes that can help areas like it better accommodate dogs.

“The reason these problems exist is because the few specific areas for dogs tend to be heavily used, and that intensity creates more conflict than there was before,” Gertler said.

As a result, Gertler’s list of suggestions includes things like planting urine-resistant plants or incorporating drainage onto balconies, but also broader ideas like building more – and more appealing – public spaces.

“By making better parks in general, people will want to use them,” she said. “And it’s been shown that if more people are there, dog owners will behave better when it comes to picking up dog droppings.”

Ultimately, Gertler believes that designing better neighbourhoods for dogs has the potential to benefit non-canine residents as well.

“In solving the problems, the community itself can be made better,” she said.

Condo design goes to the dogs

Sarah Gertler’s architecture thesis explores how to design condo communities to better accommodate dogs – and dog poop. Here are some of the ideas she believes could be incorporated into existing condo developments or built in new ones.

1. Better balconies

By adding proper drainage and “microbial-resistant glass” to condo balconies, dogs can potentially use them to do their business without negatively impacting their neighbours.

2. Canines vs. clover

Gertler says there are various plants that are more resistant to “dogs and their uses.” In particular, she suggested lawns in dog-dense areas should be planted with clover. The plant absorbs more odour and is less likely to turn brown when peed on.

3. Doggy buffers

Outdoor areas reserved for dogs to do their business are a common feature of many modern condos. Gertler thinks such spaces should be separated by natural buffers, including trees or planters. Doing so could reduce the likelihood that residents will step in poop on their way to and from home.

4. Pee hills

According to Gertler, dogs will naturally seek out elevated areas to pee on. “Their urine is a form of communication, so they prefer a vertical option that will allow their message to be seen,” she said. Thus, a few small hills incorporated into landscaping can help channel dog pee away from other common areas.

5. Better dog parks