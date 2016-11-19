Teenager dead after shooting in Jane and Finch area

A 17-year-old boy has died in hospital after he was shot multiple times in the Jane and Finch area, Toronto police confirm.

Emergency crews responded to the call just before noon on Saturday, near the intersection of Shoreham Ct. and Driftwood Ave.

The boy was taken to hospital by someone other than emergency crews, according to paramedics. His injuries were described as “very serious” and he died shortly after being brought in.

Reports on his age varied through the incident, before police confirmed the victim was 17.