Senior cyclist in life-threatening condition after Scarborough hit-and-run
The woman was rushed to a local trauma centre just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
A female cyclist in her 70s has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Saturday night.
The woman was rushed to a local trauma centre after she was struck by a car at Kennedy Rd. and McNicoll Ave. just after 6 p.m., Toronto paramedics said.
The driver did not stay at the scene, said Const. Craig Brister of the Toronto Police Service. Just before 9:30 p.m., Brister confirmed the car had been found and a person arrested.
McNicoll Ave. was closed from Kennedy Rd. to Milikin Blvd. after the incident.
