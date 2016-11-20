News / Toronto

Senior cyclist in life-threatening condition after Scarborough hit-and-run

The woman was rushed to a local trauma centre just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A 70-year-old woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

A female cyclist in her 70s has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Saturday night.

The woman was rushed to a local trauma centre after she was struck by a car at Kennedy Rd. and McNicoll Ave. just after 6 p.m., Toronto paramedics said.

The driver did not stay at the scene, said Const. Craig Brister of the Toronto Police Service. Just before 9:30 p.m., Brister confirmed the car had been found and a person arrested.

McNicoll Ave. was closed from Kennedy Rd. to Milikin Blvd. after the incident.

