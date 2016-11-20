Despite Ontario's breed ban, illegal sales of pit bulls continue

Cameron pushed the apartment door open carrying a blue plastic bin full of pit bull puppies. The musty smell of wet dog followed him into the hallway.

He set the puppies on the floor. The bass-register barks of three adult dogs echoed from behind the closed door.

“These are the females that are left,” Cameron said. “They’ll be three weeks old this Sunday.”

Cameron claims the puppies are purebred blue-nosed pit bulls. He’s selling them for $1,500 a head from the third floor of a high rise apartment building in eastern Mississauga.

“Pit bulls are illegal in Ontario,” he said, casually, to a reporter posing as a prospective buyer.

“You’re not allowed to have them, but I had the mother for four years now. I’ve never had a problem. My vet … he loves her. He knows she’s a pit, and he doesn’t care. The vets don’t care,” Cameron said.

In 2005 Ontario updated the Dog Owners Liability Act to create North America’s first province- or state-wide ban on pit bull terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and American pit bull terriers, as well as any dogs with physical characteristics that are substantially similar to those breeds.

The ban followed a spate of pit bull attacks in Toronto, including one involving two dogs that left a 25-year-old man with extensive leg, back and arm injuries. In that case police fired 16 bullets into the two dogs, and used a mattress to smother one of them. Both dogs died.

A Torstar News Service investigation found that the ban is not being effectively enforced and veterinarians are questioning whether it is even necessary.

It’s been more than a decade since the ban was put in place, but it turns out buying an illegal pit bull is as easy as a web search, a phone call and a short drive down the QEW.

This month Torstar went undercover to investigate the GTA’s underground pit bull breeding marketplace.

Finding breeders is not difficult. A search of classifieds site Hoobly.com brings up 77 postings for pit bulls for sale in the GTA alone. Prices range from $500 to $2,500.

“Mr. Bigg open for stud,” reads one. “Diamond X Prince Puppies Have Arrived,” reads another.

Torstar contacted five of these breeders, posing as an interested buyer, and set up viewings with two of them.

Cameron was the second, a box full of six three-week old pups squealing in a tub at his feet.

Cameron wouldn’t let his customer into his apartment, insisting instead on delivering his sales pitch in the hallway outside.

“The mother’s a game-bred blue nose and the father’s a blue nose as well,” he said, using breeder jargon to describe tenacious dogs with a desirable steely-blue coat.

“Smokey, come here, girl,” he said, disappearing into his third floor apartment for a moment. He returned with a year-old dog, dragging it by the scruff of its neck through the half-opened doorway. The dog was quiet, stone-faced, legs rigid.

“I don’t socialize her that much. I also have one from her last litter. Gimme a sec,” he said, and vanished a second time, closing the door behind him.

When it opened again, another pit bull’s stout, square face burst out, barking loudly and tugging at its choker chain.

“Yeah, she’s not too friendly either,” Cameron said, before pushing her back inside.

He said he lists his dogs on paperwork as American bulldogs, which are legal, as a way of skirting the pit bull ban and that his vet plays along on the paperwork. Cameron said he breeds a few times a year, usually in the summer, and has shipped puppies to buyers in Ottawa and as far afield as B.C. He identified his vet as the Mississauga Animal Hospital.

When Torstar contacted Matt Walker, one of two vets at the Mississauga clinic Cameron said he has used, Walker said his clinic would never knowingly falsify records. “We would definitely not do that. Neither of us would intentionally do that,” he said.

Breed bans are controversial. This fall that controversy erupted in Quebec with news that Montreal was considering a ban on pit bulls after a woman was mauled to death. In that case, it’s not clear the offending dog was actually a pit bull. As University of Guelph veterinary professor Lee Neil explains, figuring out exactly what constitutes a pit bull is difficult, even for experts because “pit bull” isn’t a specific breed.



The term “pit bull” is essentially a catch-all that applies to the four breeds covered under the ban, as well as any dog that shares the same physical characteristics such as a stocky, powerful body, a large, block-shaped head and broad, muscular shoulders. Vets use a check list of these characteristics to make a breed determination.

Pit bulls first appeared in the 1800s, a cross breed between terriers and bulldogs that had been bred for bull baiting – a cruel blood sport where a bull was chained to a post and set upon by dogs one at a time. A successful dog would clamp its jaws to the bull’s nose and refuse to let go, sometimes until death.

Some pit bulls still exhibit that behaviour today when triggered to an attack.

But many dogs that pass for pit bulls today are actually crosses between American bulldogs, mastiffs, or even Labrador retrievers.

“If somebody showed you a picture of 15 different dogs and said ‘pick the pit bull’ and there were lab crosses and all different breeds there, I would guess that most people would fail,” Neil said.

There’s also little evidence that breed bans reduce attacks, Neil said. “Most of the research suggests that breed-specific legislation doesn’t work. It doesn’t reduce bit rates, it doesn’t even reduce deaths,” she said.

Ontario can’t prove that the breed ban here has reduced pit bulls in the province because the number of dogs is not tracked provincially. It’s up to each municipality to enforce the Dog Owners Liability Act and there is no provincewide standard governing how that data is collected or stored.

Reports of dog bites reveal a partial picture, but even they are incomplete, Neil said, because they rely on self-reporting victims correctly identifying the dogs involved.

Last year in Toronto there were 948 reported dog bites. German shepherds had the most of any breed, with 106.

Bites from dogs covered under the pit bull ban totaled 19, but the largest number of bites – 232 – came from unidentified dogs.

Ian, from Mississauga, was recently attacked by a pit bull that left him with 17 stitches. Ian agreed to tell his story to Torstar on the condition that his full identity not be published out of concerns for his safety.

“It locked its jaw right into my knee,” he said. “Because the owner was there, it only lasted like 20 seconds max, but it tore up my knee pretty good. It was pretty bloody.”

After the attack, Ian said, the dog’s owner tried to argue his pet wasn’t a pit bull but an American bulldog. Ian doesn’t buy it.

He said that while he understands there’s more to pit bull attacks than simple genetics, he still supports the ban.

“I know it’s not just about the breed, it has a lot to do with the owners as well,” Ian said.

“But they’re essentially weapons. That becomes clear when you’ve been attacked by one. It becomes clear that you’re completely helpless.”

According to the ban legislation, veterinarians are the only ones who can make a determination about an alleged pit bull’s breed, but they’re also not required to report having seen one in their clinic.

If they were, it could force owners of illegal dogs further underground and prevent the animals from getting the medical treatment they need, said Ontario Veterinary Medical Association spokesperson Melissa Carlaw.

Carlaw said vets must accurately reflect the breed of a dog on paperwork, such as vaccination records, or risk losing their license to practice. Those records are supposed to remain confidential unless they are subpoenaed.

Both of the breeders Torstar spoke said their vets turn a blind eye to the breed of their dogs on vaccination records and other paperwork.

Tyson, a breeder from Etobicoke Torstar approached undercover, said that on paper, his dogs are listed as rottweilers.

“I don’t know what you’d mix a rottweiler to get her, but that’s what she’s put down as. Just so the vet, so he feels comfortable,” Tyson said.

The puppies Tyson is selling from a south Etobicoke apartment building are a light brindle-brown. He’s asking $500 a head, though he could knock the price down if the buyer takes care of getting the shots themselves.

Tyson said he uses the South Etobicoke Animal Hospital to vaccinate his puppies, and that the vets there know they are pit bulls.

“I’m just saying if I was to get you the shots, it’s not going to say ‘pit bull terrier,’ ” he said.

Dr. Tej Dhaliwal, a veterinarian at the South Etobicoke Animal Hospital, denied that his clinic would knowingly suppress the breed of an illegal dog on paperwork.

But, he said, knowing what breed to list on paperwork can be tricky, especially with newborn puppies.

“As a puppy you can’t really identify if it’s a pit bull or going to turn out to be a pit bull until it’s really grown up to six months or eight months,” he said.

“We’ll go with what (the owners) tell us, basically. We wouldn’t put our own breed on there,” Dhaliwal said.

When it comes to the issue of breed bans, Dhaliwal said he doesn’t think they are effective.

“It’s a training issue and how you keep (the dog),” Dhaliwal said.

“All the breeds, all the dogs and even the cats (that bite) it’s because people are not training them properly, or not allowing them to interact with other people or with other pets,” he said.

“Almost any dog will bite if it’s intimidated. That’s a German shepherd bite,” he said, pointing to a faded scar on his forearm, and other scars he has from his years of treating animals.

“That’s a pit bull bite,” he said, indicating a set of four matching scars on his bicep.

“This one was an American bulldog crossed with a mastiff,” he said, pointing to yet another scar.

“One of my colleagues was taking the temperature of a six-month-old St. Bernard, and the St. Bernard bit her in the face. She had 16 stitches on her face, but would you ban the breed? No,” he said.

After approaching the two breeders undercover, Torstar went back and requested interviews. Neither breeder would give his last name.

Cameron, from the Mississauga building, denied being a professional breeder. He said the litter happened by accident and he was just trying to get rid of the puppies. He did not deny owning pit bulls himself.

Tyson, from the south Etobicoke building, agreed to talk, but would not provide his last name.

Tyson said the puppies he’s selling are not actually purebred pit bulls, though he does own a pit bull himself. He’s not sure whether the puppies would be considered illegal under the ban, but that’s beside the point, he said.