Criminal lawyers push for investigation of judge in Trump hat
Criminal Lawyers’ Association condemns Judge Bernd Zabel's actions who wore a Trump hat to the courtroom on the day after the U.S. election.
Canada’s Criminal Lawyers’ Association has filed a formal complaint against a judge who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat in a courtroom.
Condemning the action, the CLA has called for an investigation into the circumstances of Judge Bernd Zabel wearing a hat, in a Hamilton court, associated with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
“Our association’s position is that judges are supposed to follow the rules and the rules are that you can’t show political affiliation or interest at all because you’re supposed to be neutral,” said association president Anthony Moustacalis. “And so, you’re not supposed to be displaying that in court so whether it’s Obama or it’s Trump or whether it’s Trudeau whether it’s anybody else, the public doesn’t pay you to do that. They pay you to adjudicate neutrally . . . resign and let someone else do the work if he can’t handle it.”
On Nov. 9, the day after the U.S. election, Zabel reportedly entered a courtroom at the John Sopinka Courthouse wearing official Trump campaign merchandise — a red hat with the slogan, “Make America Great Again.” According to a report in the Globe and Mail, he said he wore the hat “because (the election) was a historic occasion.” While he took off the hat during proceedings, he kept in on the bench next to him, and had it back on his head when he returned from recess.
Zabel issued an apology on Nov. 15, saying: “What I did was wrong. I wish to apologize for my misguided attempt to mark a moment in history by humour in the courtroom following the surprising result in the United States election.”
Moustacalis said the judge lacks judgment about what’s appropriate.
“He’s used to people laughing at silly comments that he makes because he’s the judge . . . Trump has made very public statements that are clearly racist, sexist, homophobic and hurtful. To try to joke about that when you’re in a position that requires good judgment shows very poor judgment.”
Zabel’s actions are of concern because he’s making decisions about people who Trump has criticized, Moustacalis said.
“We deal with a lot of marginalized people who have mental illness, drug addiction, alcohol, poverty, stress, domestic violence, sexual violence, allegations and so forth. Trump’s made fun of people who have disabilities . . . ”
The judge’s actions raise concerns about his impartiality, said Daniel Brown of the CLA.
Moustacalis said there are clear ethical rules in place, which say that a judge is not supposed to display any political interest or affiliation in court.
It’s not just about the red hat, he added. Even if Zabel came into court with religious paraphernalia, it would’ve raised similar concerns.
“He’s supposed to keep his personal opinions on politics and so forth out of the court,” Moustacalis said. “Doesn’t matter who he supports.”
Even if it is an isolated incident, CLA is calling for an investigation because it gives rise to concerns about a particular jurist’s conduct, a media release said last week. Even if there is an apology, a transparent investigation should be conducted, it added.
“…Everyone makes mistakes but there are mistakes and there are mistakes,” Moustacalis said.
To prevent such incidents from happening again, Moustacalis is advocating a peer-review mechanism every three to five years, reviewing both the knowledge and the conduct of judges.
“To be blunt, all this judge has to do is sit there, listen to people and decide disputes,” Moustacalis said. “For that privilege he gets close to $300,000 a year, gets eight weeks holiday, gets 44 non-sitting days — so I don’t think it’s too difficult to work from 10 to 4:30 p.m. with two hours of break so just shut up and do your job.
“But apparently that’s too onerous for this guy. He thinks he has a sense of humour. It’s appalling.”
Zabel did not immediately respond to the Star’s request for comment on the CLA’s move.
