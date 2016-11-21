Criminal lawyers push for investigation of judge in Trump hat

Canada’s Criminal Lawyers’ Association has filed a formal complaint against a judge who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat in a courtroom.

Condemning the action, the CLA has called for an investigation into the circumstances of Judge Bernd Zabel wearing a hat, in a Hamilton court, associated with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

“Our association’s position is that judges are supposed to follow the rules and the rules are that you can’t show political affiliation or interest at all because you’re supposed to be neutral,” said association president Anthony Moustacalis. “And so, you’re not supposed to be displaying that in court so whether it’s Obama or it’s Trump or whether it’s Trudeau whether it’s anybody else, the public doesn’t pay you to do that. They pay you to adjudicate neutrally . . . resign and let someone else do the work if he can’t handle it.”

On Nov. 9, the day after the U.S. election, Zabel reportedly entered a courtroom at the John Sopinka Courthouse wearing official Trump campaign merchandise — a red hat with the slogan, “Make America Great Again.” According to a report in the Globe and Mail, he said he wore the hat “because (the election) was a historic occasion.” While he took off the hat during proceedings, he kept in on the bench next to him, and had it back on his head when he returned from recess.

Zabel issued an apology on Nov. 15, saying: “What I did was wrong. I wish to apologize for my misguided attempt to mark a moment in history by humour in the courtroom following the surprising result in the United States election.”