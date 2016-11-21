More Toronto-based corporations that lack gender parity

Metro analyzed the split between woman and men on hundreds of private and public boards in the city of Toronto. The problem is obvious in industries ranging from the arts to construction. These are just some examples of what we saw.

Canadian Tire

Women on board: 3/16

Did not respond to requests for comment.

Cineplex

Women on board: 2/10

Cineplex said it has committed to increasing its representation of women on its board to 30 per cent by 2017 and has publicly shared its pledge in financial statements. It has signed the Catalyst Accord, a vow to push for more women boards, and joined the 30% Club, an organiztion that is pushing parity.

Telus

Women on board: 3/12

Telus set a target aiming to have 30 per cent women on its board by 2019, but hoped to fast-track the process by moving up the deadline to 2018. A spokesperson for the company pointed out that Telus is committed to parity because its president sits on the not-for-profit Canadian Board Diversity Council and is also a founding member of the 30% Club Canada, which is pushing for women on boards. In a statement to Metro, the company said it is “on the leading edge of encouraging diversity” and said “presenting Telus as anything other than leading the way in diversity would be misleading.”

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Women on board: 3/11

Appointments for the MTCC board are made by both the city and the Ontario government’s lieutenant governor in council. In a statement to Metro, the province said board members are selected through “an open, accessible and transparent process,” but choices are “merit-based.” It referred to Premier Kathleen Wynne’s recent announcement requiring all provincial boards and agencies to have 40 per cent female representation by 2019 and said “our government is committed to broader gender diversity on boards and in senior management of major businesses, not-for-profits and other large organizations.”

A statement Mayor John Tory’s office previously made to Metro said, “The Mayor believes the City is best served by boards that reflect the diversity of the community that they serve. He is committed to supporting diversity in public appointments.” It noted Tory previously voted in favour of asking staff to set a goal of gender equality in appointments by 2020.

____________________________________________________________________