Number of pedestrian deaths on provincial roads hits eight-year high: OPP

Toronto isn’t the only jurisdiction grappling with a rising number of pedestrian fatalities.

New data released by the OPP shows the number of pedestrians killed on provincially-patrolled roads has reached an eight-year high.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 13, 30 pedestrians died in collisions, a 66 per cent increase over the same time period last year.

The most recent fatality was a 22-year-old man struck by a driver Friday night in East Gwillimbury.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt called the trend “alarming.”

“We all need to get home safely every day,” he said. “As a driver, be alert, avoid distractions, continually scan for pedestrians and always be prepared to stop.

“As a pedestrian, be aware of your surroundings . . . and do not assume a driver sees you even if you can see them.”

The province, in partnership with Sunnybrook Hospital, recently launched a campaign encouraging pedestrians to wear bright clothing during the darker winter months. However, OPP stats suggest most pedestrian fatalities – 65 per cent – occur in broad daylight.

Of the 30 pedestrian deaths investigated by the OPP this year, only seven per cent occurred in the dark, Schmidt said. The remaining 28 per cent happened at either dawn or dusk.