Police arrest third man in slaying of American visitor in Toronto
TORONTO — Police have arrested a third man in the slaying of an American who was killed while attending a bachelor party in Toronto.
Andrew Christopher O'Brien faces a charge of second-degree murder and is due to appear in court Tuesday morning.
O'Brien is accused along with two others in the beating death of Julian Jones.
The Maryland man was beaten to death Nov. 5 in what police allege was an unprovoked fight.
Jones was in Toronto to celebrate a friend's upcoming wedding when police allege he and his friends were approached by a group of men outside a bar looking for a fight.
Police say Jones got separated from his friends and was punched and repeatedly kicked in the head even after he lay semi-conscious on the sidewalk.
He died while he was being rushed to a hospital.
O'Brien, 28, was accompanied by his lawyer as he gave himself up at a police station Monday night.
Two other men, Kenneth Omorojbe and Kamari Folkes, have already been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
