Police looking for James Regan in assault investigation

James Regan, the 62-year-old Toronto man whose rent disputes have been the subject of several media reports, is now also wanted by police for an assault that occurred in September, near Casa Loma.

Toronto police say that at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, they got a call for an assault that occurred on Avenue Rd. and McMaster Ave.

According to police, a 56-year-old woman confronted Regan about a civil matter. Regan is alleged to have became enraged and to have started punching and kicking the woman. She was then taken to hospital.

Toronto police have issued a statement Monday that Regan is wanted for assault.

Several CBC reports in recent months have dealt with a James Regan who, the reports stated, failed to pay rent at three high-end Toronto apartments in the last two years. It was reported that he has been ordered to leave the Yorkville home he has occupied since July.

The CBC added last month that the Ontario Landlord and Tenant Board ordered Regan to pay $10,000 to his landlord or face eviction.