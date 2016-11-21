Don't despair Toronto — the snow isn't here to stay, just yet
Environment Canada says Toronto and parts of the GTA should see a return to normal temperatures by Tuesday
The snow finally arrived in Toronto Sunday, but take heart: it’s not going to stick around.
The scores of people who lined up outside for the Santa Claus Parade over were treated to some cold temperatures and damp flurries – the first significant snowfall of the season.
The forecast called for between two and three centimetres of snow in north Toronto, turning to rain near the lake, and a low of -2 C Sunday.
The sudden chill and a bevy of flurries were a bit of a shock, given how mild temperatures have been this season, said Environment Canada meteorologist Ria Alsen.
“We didn’t really ease into this weather. We just kind of went: boom!” she said, noting the average temperature for Toronto in mid-November is about 6 C.
However, Alsen said both the cold and the snow should be banished by mid-week.
By Tuesday, Toronto should see a return to sunshine, with a high of 6 C, while the chance of flurries becomes less as the week goes on.
Sunday’s flurries sparked a blizzard of activity on social media, as residents expressed dismay at the arrival of winter weather. However, Alsen said a few snowflakes can serve as a reminder for people to get ready for the inevitable.
“If you haven’t put the winter tires on yet, now is the right time,” she said.
