Long seen as a 'dirty word,' many view quotas as key to getting women on boards

For years, Tanya van Biesen has been hearing stories of frustrated women.

They say they have decades of business experience, but are tired of being overlooked every time a seat in the boardroom opens. They say once they make it onto boards, they're often outnumbered by men and don't see that changing quickly enough.

But what few said until recently was that the trick to making change might lie with the gender-parity discussion’s dirty word — quotas.

The controversial method that requires companies put a specific percentage of women on their boards is on the tip of some tongues because of a motion Coun. Michelle Holland tabled recently that would force City of Toronto-run boards to appoint 50 per cent women by 2019.

It’s also a hot topic because people “feel quite frustrated by the lack of progress we’ve made,” said van Biesen, an executive director at Catalyst Canada, an organization advocating for gender parity, which has counted plenty of Toronto boards with few or no women.

Van Biesen is hardly a proponent of quotas because she wants companies to be encouraged to make change instead of forced, but admits their results have been hard to ignore.

“In Norway, a quota has been successful and broken down the myth that there are not enough capable women available for boards,” she said.

In 2006, the country cracked down on corporate boards that failed to operate with at least 40 per cent women by forcing them to delist if they didn’t reach the quota by 2008. Within a few years, more than 40 per cent of companies were complying, the number of women in top management positions spiked to 31.5 per cent and headlines were heralding the European country as a top place for women to live.

Then, France followed suit with a 40 per cent quota. Though it skipped a punishment clause similar to Norway’s, the number of businesses meeting the gender parity demand skyrocketed to 33 per cent by 2015.

Canada was -- and still is -- nowhere close.

More Women on Boards:

Persistent pleas made to politicians and CEOs and decades of dollars poured into mentorship programs and advocacy campaigns have only netted Canadian women 12 per cent of the country’s corporate board seats, making quotas attractive for some.

“Some are saying we have put a lot of effort into other stuff and we can’t seem to move the needle, so we need to do something incredibly shocking to force companies to move,” said Sarah Kaplan, the director of the Institute for Gender and the Economy at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

But while quotas might get the needle moving, they have a darkside.

“There are many people who think quotas could set things back for women because women with board seats could be perceived as simply being there because of a quota as opposed to because of their skills and capabilities,” said van Biesen.

And quotas can have little effect if they only champion getting one or two women onto every board. Studies have shown it takes at least three people who are different from the majority to ensure they’re not treated as tokens, said Kaplan.

She recently spoke with a man on a board that succumbed to pressure and added a woman.

“He was saying after a year she hadn’t really contributed, so maybe we didn’t need to add women to boards,” Kaplan recalled.

That situation, she said, proves that only one woman on a board doesn’t quell tokenism.

It’s also why some advocates have started touting “targets” instead of quotas. It’s a less controversial approach because it sets a percentage of women that a board should aim to have, but doesn’t include discipline for missed goals. They've been adopted widely by Toronto-based banks.

“Targets are the right way to go because what gets measured gets done and companies get what needs to be done done on their own merits and without being forced by legislation,” said van Biesen.

Her employer, Catalyst, has pushed companies like Air Canada, Deloitte and Scotiabank to sign an accord vowing to increase the number of women on their boards by next year.

If companies aren’t willing to go that far, they are all, at least, bound to the Ontario Securities Commission’s comply or explain policy that asks them to work towards parity or explain why they’re refusing.

The policy doesn’t threaten punishment like a quota could, so van Biesen said some companies “aren’t feeling shamed enough into doing anything about parity.”

“I think some are (feeling shameful) and naturally they don’t want to be called out, while others are realizing this is not about finger wagging, but about a huge missed opportunity to take full advantage of the talent in the workforce,” she said.

“There are organizations that are doing great work and are big champions of women, but there aren’t enough of those organizations. The bottom line is we need to move forward faster.”

About this series

A Metro investigation of Toronto-based boards shows there’s lots of work to be done when it comes to giving women an equal share of power on private and public sector boards. This is the first in a five-part series dedicated to the issue.

Next Monday