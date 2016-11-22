Canada looks to buy 18 Super Hornet jets on interim basis
TORONTO — Canada's
Sajjan said Canada remains part of Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. The government previously said it would
The F-35 is the Pentagon's most expensive weapons program, aiming to replace a wide range of existing aircraft for the U.S. and several partner countries.
Judy Foote, Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement, said they have a sense of what the cost will be for the 18 Super Hornets, but won't know for sure until negotiations. Foote said the duration of the open competition for the remaining planes will take five years.
The government said the interim addition of 18 Super Hornets is needed to meet its NATO and North American
"We have a capability gap," Sajjan said.
Australia bought 24 Super Hornet fighters to replace antiquated F-111 jets until newer F-35s were ready.
Denmark recently announced it would buy 27 F-35 jets, which are equipped with radar-evading technology. If approved by the Parliament, Denmark would be become the 11th NATO country to buy the jet.
The United States plans to spend close to $400 billion to buy nearly 2,500 F-35s for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.
