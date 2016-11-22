Downsview students see results from walk to school program

A blast of cold winter weather didn’t stop St. Raphael Catholic School student Ryan Walsh from getting to his classroom by foot Monday morning.



The 12-year-old walks “to and from school every day rain or shine” as a student leader of a program aimed at getting other kids to get to do the same.



And, he’s seeing results.



Since the program started in September, the number of students walking to or from school has already increased by nine per cent — up from 24 per cent in May 2016 to 33 per cent in October, according to a recent school survey.



“When we tabulated the numbers it was incredible,” teacher Cristian Fazzini said of the initiative, which he said could act as a model for other schools.



But the phys-ed teacher was not exactly shocked. Even before the numbers were counted, he’d noticed a dip in the number of cars around the school and kids taking the bus.



The program, spearheaded by the student Health Action Team, is meant to get kids exercising, as well as increase safety around the school zone by cutting down on cars.



It’s a small but successful step to reverse a larger trend. The number of kids walking to school in Toronto has dropped 14 per cent over the last 30 years, according to a recent Metrolinx study.



At St. Raphael, students like Walsh have been busy handing out kid friendly incentives, like stickers, and having organized walk to school days on the last Friday of every month. Efforts will continue over the winter, even though Fazzini expects a slight drop in numbers as the mercury dips.



Walsh has also been encouraging kids to walk on the daily announcements.



“It’s just an amazing feeling. I never thought that we’d make such a change, when we just started from nothing,” he said, adding he’s been a walking evangelist since the Grade 3.



Not only does walking mean fewer cars on the road and less pollution “it’s the most basic form of exercise,” Walsh said.

