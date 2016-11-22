Scarborough real estate agent campaigns for de-amalgamation

A nascent separatist movement is brewing in Scarborough.

Real estate agent Robert McDermitt’s Free Scarborough Campaign may still look like a one-man show with his online petition calling for succession sitting at slightly more than 50 signatures. But, McDermitt told Metro he’s collected nearly 3,000 signatures from door-to-door canvassing with the help of volunteers.

His plan is to get as many people on board as possible before starting to engage municipal and provincial politicians.

McDermitt started the campaign because he believes amalgamation has been a “dismal failure” and led to high taxes and poor services for the former borough.

“While people in Scarborough are interested in garbage collection, transit and fixing our roads, people in downtown Toronto are interested in waterfront development, social services and culture,” McDermitt wrote on Facebook.

The separatists have found a sympathetic ear in Scarborough Centre Coun. Glen De Baeremaeker.

De Baeremaeker told Metro that downtown interests are trumping the needs of Scarborough residents. For example, he said, nine out of 10 Scarborough councillors voted for the subway extension — which was eventually approved — but those from downtown voted for the LRT option.

“People in downtown are deciding what’s best for us, while they have spent zero time in Scarborough,” he said.

Zack Taylor, a political science professor at Western University, called the idea of de-amalgamation “almost nonsensical.”

“To a larger extent we were already amalgamated before amalgamation,” he said, noting Metro Toronto was already spending about 77 per cent of its budgeting on major issues such as housing across all former municipalities.

The suburbs may have lost some degree of autonomy by not having their own councils and decision-making bodies, but they’ve also benefited from downtown’s standards of services such as snow removal and garbage collection, he said.

And the suburbs will continue to have their power represented at City Council, even after the newly proposed increase of downtown wards, said Taylor.